



Pic of the week Latest News Digital magazines suspended Digital magazines have been suspended whilst we pursue an alternative digital vehicle. We will update the CW site and Facebook page when we have another digital option in place... Recent Activities at Omaka We've been so busy on so many fronts at Omaka that the updates have been few and far between. With the onset of summer there seemed to be even more old aircraft activity at the field than usual. Here are a few pix from last week.... Advertise with Classic Wings Classic Wings is a bi-monthly publication for pilots, restorers and lovers of old aircraft worldwide, and is the official magazine of both the New Zealand & Australian Warbirds Associations. With dramatic air to air photography on quality gloss paper, in-depth articles covering all aspects of vintage & warbird aviation and extensive news coverage from all corners of the globe, Classic Wings is the true aviatior’s journal. If you would like significant penetration in the aviation community at a very affordable price, Classic Wings is the vehicle to deliver it. More Info





Your Shopping Cart Notice: Undefined index: showcart in /home/classicwings/public_html/index.php on line 135 Notice: Undefined index: showcart in /home/classicwings/public_html/index.php on line 135

